RANTOUL — A Fisher woman escaped injury when she suffered a seizure, causing the vehicle she was driving to go across five lanes of traffic and strike a parked vehicle in Rantoul.
A witness told Rantoul police Kimberly S. McWhorter was seen slumped over the wheel of a 1999 Honda Accord in the parking lot at Dollar Tree, 212 Twin Lakes Drive, on April 13 while the vehicle was in motion. The vehicle went south in the parking lot, jumped the curb and crossed five lanes of traffic before jumping the curb and striking a parked 2012 Dodge Journey in the yard at 1132 Klein Ave.
The witness went to the scene and found McWhorter unconscious. Police and an ambulance were called, and McWhorter was taken to an area hospital.
McWhorter, who was not injured, later told police she had been diagnosed with epilepsy 18 years ago but had not taken her medication recently. She said she had suffered six seizures in the past two months and loses consciousness.
No tickets were issued.