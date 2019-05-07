FISHER — Illinois American Water has completed rehabilitating the 100,000-gallon water storage tank located on Jackson Street in Fisher.
The $500,000 project is designed to extend the life of the tank.
Maintenance was also performed, which included painting the interior and exterior.
Built in 1973, the tank was placed back in service this week.
Brian Wiemers, production superintendent for the company’s Champaign County service area, said the fresh coat of paint “protects it from the elements while highlighting community pride.”
The exterior includes logos of the Fisher Bunnie and Illinois American Water.