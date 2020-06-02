FISHER — The Fisher Village Board met in special session to authorize a temporary “outside cafe” license, which allows the use of a designated portion of Third Street downtown for food/alcohol service at The Wild Hare Bar & Grill, 109 S. Third St.
Since the state will allow bars and restaurants to serve customers outside during the next phase of the Reopening Illinois plan, the board thought that using part of the public parking area to accommodate additional space for outdoor customer seating was an appropriate way to assist the local business community.
The seating may be used from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The licensee must abide by all emergency orders and public health requirements, and smoking is prohibited.