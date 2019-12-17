FISHER — The Fisher Village Board will vote on amendments to its nuisance ordinance next month.
Village Administrator Jeremy Reale had given the board a draft markup using information from reviewing similar ordinances in force in 10 area communities.
Police Chief Steve Bein had several questions. He wanted to make sure language aimed at not permitting people to live in their recreational vehicles wouldn’t prohibit people from using them temporarily for weekend guests or allowing owners to keep them plugged in to run a refrigerator.
Bein also wanted to make sure a resident parking an additional vehicle on his lawn wouldn’t trigger the need to gravel or pave that parking place. Language in the final draft will alleviate his concerns. Bein also wondered whether the village will have the lawful right to seize go-carts or mini-bikes when owners continue to use them after being warned.
Mayor Mike Bayler said overall the changes to the ordinance will make mandates easier to enforce.
Also the board passed the ordinance that renews with Ameren Illinois its franchise agreement. The renewal agreement will extend the franchise rights for an additional 20 years and on a year-to-year basis thereafter, with the specification that the village will receive an annual payment of $7,800, based on a total of 909 customers.
The board approved an ordinance that changes traffic control at the intersection of Sangamon and Second streets. Vehicle traffic traveling north and south on Second Street will now be required to stop at the intersection, while Sangamon Street will now be designated as a through street.
The ordinance also authorizes and directs village personnel to install and/or remove the appropriate signage at the intersection. Trustees agreed that the intersection will need to be flagged for several months to alert drivers to the change.
Bayler thanked all who helped with the Christmas parade and other holiday festivities.
He also thanked Custom Service Crane for again installing its Christmas tree.
He said the laundromat is open, but the gaming machines haven’t been installed yet.
The board adjourned to executive session to set a price for the property at 106 W. Park St. The village paid to demolish the house there, and there is interest by a resident in purchasing the lot.