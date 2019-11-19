FISHER — The Fisher Village Board approved a contract to purchase property from Gale Sunderland to add a baseball/softball field for $12,500.
The 3.29 acres are situated directly south of the existing ball field at Richmond Park. The purchase will be made using surplus funds available in the capital improvement budget for fiscal year 2020.
Also the board agreed to renew with Ameren Illinois its franchise agreement. Since 2010 the utility has made an annual franchise payment in the amount of $900 in lieu of free electric service it had provided previously.
The renewal agreement will extend the franchise rights for an additional 20 years and on a year-to-year basis thereafter, with the specification that the village will receive an annual payment of $7,800, based upon a total of 909 customers. After five years, if the customer population served by the utility has increased or decreased by at least 3 percent, the village may request a corresponding revision to the annual compensation amount.
The board approved an amendment to the tax increment finance district redevelopment agreement with M&K Development of Fisher LLC in TIF III. The developer is building homes and condos on lots in the subdivision there, Heritage V.
The amendment makes an adjustment to the original agreement to reflect a reduction in certain lot sale prices that were assumed n in 2014.
The board had its first look at the annual tax levy, which will need to be adopted by the board and filed with the county clerk in December. The total amount to be levied for 2019 payable in 2020 is $63,379.00, which reflects a 1.9 increase over the previous year.
Village Administrator Jeremy Reale said he is completing the process of preparing a draft markup of the village nuisance ordinance using information from reviewing similar ordinances in force in 10 area communities. He will present a final draft to the board to consider in next month.
Reale reported Illini Fire Service replaced the antifreeze loop in the community building’s fire suppression system that was expended during the sprinkler malfunction this past summer. He is seeking quotations for repainting of walls in the facility that were damaged by water and/or removal of the cove base for the purpose of drying. That work will be covered by the remaining balance of the insurance claim payout the village received.
Reale also reported the replacement lighting fixtures for the Heritage pond area were delivered by Springfield Electric last week and are being stored in the public works shop. Brandon Chandler has offered to donate labor and materials for constructing new concrete bases for the poles to be mounted. Rock’s Excavating Service will dredge and clean the silt box at the pond for $150 per hour.
On Nov. 5, Reale hosted the students participating in the Prairieland CEO Program at the Community Center, where he discussed with the students the role and function of local government and, specifically, how the business community and governments interact. The village has agreed to a three-year investor commitment to the program, which provides a group of high school students from Fisher, GCMS and PBL with a real-life entrepreneurial education experience.
The board agreed to purchase 50 tons of ice control salt from Gunther Salt Co. for an amount not to exceed $6,100, payable from motor fuel tax funds and to hire Rick Bowen to appraise the property at 106 W. Park. The village paid to demolish the house there, and there is interest by a resident in purchasing the lot.
The board learned the Fisher Holiday Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 7,
Beginning at 5 p.m. Santa will be at the community center after the parade for photos, and refreshments will be served.
Mayor Mike Bayler and Reale learned recently from a representative of the U.S. Census Bureau that communities can get involved in ensuring their populations are accurately counted next year. Bayler said the Census Bureau is looking to hire local census takers and that anyone interested in employment should visit 2020census.gov/jobs.