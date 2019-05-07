FISHER — Fisher Grade School received two grants from the Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative Empowering Education Grant Program and an Audubon Society grant.
There were many applicants for the competitive EIEC grant program.
One of the teachers, Kathy Brake is part of a group of fifth/sixth-grade teachers including Erin Remington, Trina Burk, Sue Shields and Dan Pentti who submitted a proposal for Kindness Counts — a program in which the teachers are teaching characteristics of kindness through literature.
Students will meet in small groups biweekly to read and discuss the books and the kindness themes that run through them. They will also plan activities for their small groups. At the end of the project, there will be a day of activities which promote teamwork, patience, empathy and other virtues.
First-grade teacher Theresa Cox received the other grant. She plans to use her grant award for purchasing materials and supplies for STEM activities.
AUDUBON GRANT
Second-grade teacher Roxann Nuss also received a grant from The Audubon Society.
The Champaign County Audubon Society offered a mini-grant to support environmental education in the classroom.
The letter read: “I am pleased to let you know that your application has been approved. Your efforts are an important part of teaching the next generation to care for the natural world around us and be aware of environmental issues.
Together, we can make a difference.” Pam Leiter. CCAS education committee chair at the Champaign County Audubon Society.
The second-graders will be constructing a raised bed butterfly garden outside their classroom window. The children will design the garden and research which flowers are best liked by butterflies and other pollinators.
They plan to plant black-eyed Susan, milkweed, purple cone flowers, lupine and snap dragons. The children will also build wooden bird feeders and houses that they will take home and put in the tree next to the classroom.
The children will learn the importance of pollinators, birds and insects that will visit the garden.
The students are excited to water and care for their plants and watch their plants grow. Next fall the new class of second-graders will begin the year with an insect unit. They will be able to visit the garden and observe the pollinators and birds that visit.