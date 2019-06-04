FISHER — The Fisher PIE organization will sponsor the Fisher Grade School summer library program.
The grade school library will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. The library will open on Tuesday, June 11, and close Thursday, July 11. It will be closing earlier than usual this year due to construction in the grade school.
The library will also be closed Thursday, July 4.
This summer’s theme is “Read S’more Books!”
Children are invited to participate in the summer reading program. Each child who would like to participate is asked to sit down with his/her parents and decide on a personal goal of books read, pages read or minutes read during the summer.
If your child reaches their goal, they will receive a treat from Monical’s Pizza or Casey’s. Goal prizes can also be claimed on the first day of school in August.
Sign up in the library and get a reading record during the summer hours.