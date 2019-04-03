FISHER — Fisher students of all ages have been reading books so they can choose their favorites.
The kindergarten through third-grade students are voters in the statewide Monarch Award. They had books read to them from a list of 20, and the book they picked was “Claymates” by Dev Petty.
The Rebecca Caudill Young Readers Book Award is the book contest for fourth- through eighth-graders. The students need to read or hear at least three books from a list of 20 to be eligible voters.
The book chosen as the winner by Fisher Grade School was a tie between “Moo” by Sharon Creech and “Ms. Bixby’s Last Day” by John David Anderson.
The book that the junior high readers picked was “Ghost” by Jason Reynolds.
There was a wide spread of votes this year in the high school readers contest, which is the Abraham Lincoln Award. This program asks students to read at least four books from a list of 22. This year the school’s winner was “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas.
All of the students’ votes were sent on to help choose the state award winner in each contest, which is sponsored by the Association of Illinois School Library Educators.