Fisher students attending school 4 days a week

FISHER — In-person school began in Fisher last week. Students will attend each day but Wednesday, which is set aside for online learning and deep cleaning.
Grade school Principal Jake Palmer told the board that most in-person classes in that building will be small, including third grade with sections of 17 and 18 students and kindergarten with just 12 students.
Forty grade-schoolers will be educated online exclusively and 33 students at the junior/senior high. Superintendent Barb Thompson said a third party, Edmentum, Inc., will provide that instruction at a cost to the district of $12,400 for the first semester. Thompson said parents can opt out of that at semester’s end and return to regular school in January.
Thompson said her hope is to add Wednesday as an in-person instruction day in the next few weeks, as administrators evaluate how things are going. Palmer showed a video with his students’ parents online and conducted a Zoom session for any parent who wanted to join in, taking live questions. Palmer told the board he was excited to begin the year and “get the kids back to where they belong — in school.”
Junior/senior high Principal Jon Kelly said class sizes in his building will be 18 students or fewer, students won’t use the lockers and won’t change for physical education. Open house for the parents will be virtual.
Parents can certify their children’s health at home by going online, and scanners will read the student information via their ID lanyards. Temperatures will be checked again at school.
Thompson outlined the proposed fiscal year budget. She foresees a $319,000 deficit provided the state can contribute at least as much as last year, a big uncertainty.
As usual, the largest deficit is in the education fund, $229,000. She projects a deficit of $67,000 in the operations and maintenance fund but being $50,000 to the good in the transportation fund. The increased minimum wage has had an effect on the IMRF, retirement fund for noncertified personal, and Thompson estimates it will run a deficit of $80,000.
The budget is available for review over the next month, and the board set a public hearing on it for 6:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, just prior to the regular monthly board meeting.
Also, Thompson told the board grant money made possible a new concrete floor in the high school greenhouse and a new lift for the auto shop.
The athletic boosters covered the $2,500 installation costs of the Pixellot cameras in the high school gym and at the football field. Subscriptions are available to NFHS network, and those interested can catch both home and away games virtually.