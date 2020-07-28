FISHER — Superintendent Barb Thompson has released the Fisher schools reopening plan outline.
Students will attend in-person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with 2 p.m. dismissals until further notice. Remote learning will take place on Wednesday.
Face masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors. Social distancing will be followed to the furthest extent possible at all times. Temperature checks will be performed on all students and staff prior to entering the buildings or boarding buses.
Parents will self-certify other COVID symptoms prior to sending students to school or putting them on the bus. Breakfast (for K-8) and lunch (K-12) will be served.
Visitors will be allowed into buildings for emergency situations only. They must wear a mask and undergo a health screening prior to entering the building.
Guidelines for addressing COVID-positive cases and contact tracing will be conducted in coordination with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department. Students who are not able or comfortable with the in-person plan, may opt for an online option
provided by the district. Increased cleaning and sanitizing schedules will be followed.
A more detailed plan will be released by Aug. 3, Thompson said. Thompson told the school board she is looking into a third-party provider for students whose parents elect to choose remote-only schooling. She said in cases of longer-term medical problems that prevent in-school attendance, in-home tutoring will be provided as it has always been. Should the governor order the schools closed at some point, Fisher teachers will provide the teaching.
Students’ first day has been moved back to Aug. 20 while teachers’ first day remains Aug. 17 with online remote planning Aug. 18 and 19. Thompson said all plans are subject to change.
Other business
The board also:
— Approved a lease-to-purchase bus contract for a 2019 bus with 11,000 miles on it. It will cost $24,430 annually. The district has bought its last few buses this way.
— Heard from Thompson, who told the board the athletic booster club raised $32,000 for the schools this year — and a six-year total of $152,00. She said she has received a single bid for a new sound system for the high school gym and said the $40,000 cost took her aback. She plans to discuss the bid with both the athletic and music booster groups.
— Heard a report from senior/junior high Principal Jon Kelly, who said 100 percent of the students taking AP Calculus last year will receive college credit for their work. And he said more than half the students enrolled in AP History will receive college credit, a great improvement over last year’s scores.
— Learned from grade school Principal Jake Palmer that every student in the district will have a designated Chromebook laptop which can be used whether a student works from home or at school.
— Heard a report from high school athletic director Cody Diskin that though two NFHS Network Pixellot cameras are offered free to every high school, installation costs are $4,000. And once installed in a gym or on a football field, they are permanent. Then spectators would pay a subscription cost and could watch both home and away games from anywhere. It is not known now if there will be fall high school sports, and if there are, whether in-person spectators will be allowed.