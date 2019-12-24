FISHER — The Fisher school board passed its 2019 tax levy.
Superintendent Barb Thompson said the district will seek a 15 percent increase “balloon” levy to capture all available tax money, but as a tax-capped entity in Champaign County will be limited to just a 1.9 percent increase over last year’s levy to match the consumer price index.
So the levy will amount to about $4 million as taxpayers pay a rate of 4.66 per $100 of assessed property value. Last year’s levy was $3.87 million, and the rate was 4.76.
Grade school Principal Jim Moxley extended his thanks to two retired Fisher teachers who filled long-term substitute positions at the school first semester. Cindy Zehr taught third grade, and Tes Camp taught special education.
The board hired Cassie Mitchem as a full-time third-grade teacher. Another long-term substitute, Mary Malloch, will begin the second semester teaching special education.
The board hired Ken Ingold to be junior high athletic director beginning the 2020-21 school year.
The board approved the resignation of Joey Gruner as high school Spanish teacher at the end of this school year and Ken Ingold as assistant football coach.
The soccer and wrestling coop agreements with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley were extended one year by IHSA, so no action will be needed by the Fisher board until next year.
And the district has finally found two junior high girls volleyball coaches for the season set to begin soon. Casey Huster and Sadie Virgil were hired as co-coaches.