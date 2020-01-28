FISHER — The Fisher school board received an update on the Prairieland CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) program at its most recent meeting.
Shanna Hortin of Fisher, the facilitator, reviewed the class’s first semester activities.
Hortin said there are two students from Fisher and three students each from the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda school districts enrolled.
Applications for next year’s program will be accepted through March 1.
Hortin said students are required to arrive at class promptly at 6:45 a.m., dress professionally and display basic social skills such as shaking hands and making eye contact in any interaction with others such as the business sponsors of the program.
Hortin said the group is working through the book “Life Lessons” by the program’s founder. The class also visits various businesses. The first group project was to find funding and/or sponsorships for their individual name card lanyards. The students ended up raising $650 by creating and selling T-shirts which more than covered their expenses.
Their next big project is to present a murder mystery theater dinner at the Kruse Center in Gibson City. Hortin said the group missed its initial projected date for the event, Feb. 1. Hortin said the students needed to regroup and refine its plans, and now the show is set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 29.
The class is hiring actors from the Chicago area and the dinner will be catered. Hortin told the board to watch for advertising on social media and elsewhere.
Telephone system needs to be replaced
The board heard a presentation from Brian Vincent, technology coordinator, on options to replace the district’s aging telephone system. Vincent said the system needs to be rebooted at least once a month, and the inhouse server for the system can not be updated or replaced. No grade school extension can be used to contact the high school, and the voice mail system at the grade school hasn’t worked for years.
Vincent presented the board four options and their quoted costs for a voice-over-internet protocol system with servers housed elsewhere. Most feature a more than $90,000 initial cost to buy new phones and then monthly charges of about $1,300.
The board was not prepared to take any action at this time. And board member Mike Estes asked Vincent to check into a Gibson City provider that installed the phone system at the Fisher bank, albeit a much-smaller system.
Budget preparations
Also the board members directed Superintendent Barb Thompson to begin working on next year’s budget and received their paperwork to evaluate her.
Thompson said she’s
heard rumors from Springfield that state funding will likely be increased next year under the evidence-based funding formula. She said the district still awaits a property tax payment from the treasurer’s office.
The board also approved a maintenance grant from the state — $30,000 that the district will match — to replace six sink units in the 2003 grade school that have never worked well, ”a sprinkle or a flood” Thompson said.
High school graduation set
The board set high school graduation for 2 p.m. May 17 and approved next year’s school calendar, which is substantially the same as year’s previous one with teachers starting Aug. 17 and students the next day.
High school Principal Jon Kelly said April 14 is the day set for juniors to take the SAT test, sophomores and freshmen, the PSAT, and that seniors have three choices for activities that day. They can job-shadow someone, go on a college visit or perform community service. Kelly said an additional student at the high school is a Russian exchange student.
The board agreed to increase football referee pay by $15 to match what the rest of the conference pays, and approved an overnight stay in Decatur for two FFA students for a training event.
The board the resignations of Michael Hallden, high school special education teacher, effective at the beginning of the current semester, and Marla Peavler, third-grade teacher, effective at the end of the school year.