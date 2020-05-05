FISHER — School board members approved an adjustment of fees for the 2020-21 school year at their April meeting.
The main fee changes were a 10-cent increase in student and adult lunches as well as a $5 increase for fall and winter sports season passes. The fee went from $50 to $55.
New boys and girls basketball coaches were also approved.
John Fisher was named the new boys head coach.
Ross Harden was named the new girls head coach.
The board also approved continuing junior and senior high summer school credit recovery. Summer school will go on this this as long as it is allowed under gubernatorial and Health Department guidelines for social distancing and school building closures.
The board also approved the extension of the intergovernmental agreement with Thomasboro Grade School for speech services.
The board also approved the resignation of Brooke Clemmons as the high school head volleyball coach.
Casey Huster also stepped down as the junior high co-volleyball coach.
Kim Clemmons stepped down as the junior high co-sponsor.
The school board will meet again 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 18, in the high school gym.