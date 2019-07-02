FISHER — The eighth annual Fisher Fair queen pageants will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the fairgrounds.
The Miss Fisher Fair Queen contestants are Gabrielle Shook (Fisher), Makaelah Walker (Homer) and Maddy Kamphaus (Mahomet).
The Junior Miss Fisher Fair contestants are Adrian Rhodes (Mahomet), Kira Becker (Fisher), Haylee Vallowe (Mahomet), Morgan Flesner (Fisher), Addison Helfrich (Fisher), Kenzie Petrick (Mahomet), Mallory Zook (Fisher), Aubrea Rhodes (Mahomet), Makennah Hamilton (Homer) and Olivia Berlatsky (Homer).
The Little Miss Fisher Fair contestants are Kinley Abel (Fisher), Lilianna Friant (Dewey), Isabella Ponton (Fisher), Piper Brazelton (Fisher), Kyndall Cox (Fisher), Avagail Howell (Fisher), Alleigh Kellems (Fisher), Haley O’Herron (Mahomet), Brynn Underwood (Champaign), Hannah Williams (Mahomet), Kate Anderson (Mahomet), Torrie Freeman (Seymour), Lexi Phillips (Fisher), Aubrey Thomas (Fisher), Layla Edwards (Mahomet), Maddie Wilson (Rantoul) and McKenzie Miller (Fisher).
The Fisher Fair Baby Contest will be held at 6 p.m. prior to the Little Miss Pageant.