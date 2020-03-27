URBANA — A 24-year-old Fisher man has been charged with home invasion in connection with an attack on a Mahomet man in his home.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Devon Todd allegedly entered an apartment in the 2000 block of Middletown Drive in Mahomet through an unlocked door and attacked a 36-year-old man living there, hitting him in the face.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said the resident said he knew Todd but had not let him in.
The victim said Todd came to his bedroom, said, “You are never going to do this to my friends again,” and started punching him in the face until he lost consciousness. He also told deputies that Todd allegedly tried to hit him with a vodka bottle but missed.
Deputies said it appeared the man sustained a broken nose from the beating.
They later went to a home on Du Page Street in Mahomet and found Todd hiding in a closet. He admitted he had gone to the victim’s apartment but denied that he hit the man.
Todd was taken to the county jail, where police said he ultimately admitted he had hit the man and that he has hit people with a hammer in the past.
In 2016, Todd was convicted of a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery in connection with a January 2015 road-rage incident on North Neil Street in Champaign where he and his father reacted angrily to a driver who they perceived had cut them off.
A verbal confrontation escalated to pushing, shoving and an exchange of punches. Devon Todd used a hammer to hit that victim in the face, breaking his jaw.
On Thursday, Todd was criminally charged with home invasion, a Class X felony, and misdemeanor battery. If convicted of the felony, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Fletcher said Todd had other prior convictions for retail theft, battery, criminal damage to property and theft with a prior theft.
Judge Tom Difanis set Todd’s bond at $7,500 and told him to return to court May 19.