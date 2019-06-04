FISHER — Rabbits and hogs don’t usually have much to do with one another, but on Saturday, they will make an exception.
The town’s third annual Lucky Foot Festival will pair up with the Pig Out Barbecue and Little League Tournament in Fisher.
Out-of-town youth league teams are slated to play in the tournament at Lammle Park, with boys and girls ball games starting at 10 a.m. and running to 3:30 p.m. The Pig-Out Barbecue fundraiser will be held at the same time at the park. There will also be children’s games and inflatables.
Barbecue of another sort starts at 7 a.m. downtown. That’s when participants in the barbecue competition fire up their cookers. Judging will take place at 2:30 p.m.
The kids fun run starts at 8 a.m. downtown. The Ranae Helpingstine Memorial Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mrs. Helpingstine died earlier this year, and Lucky Foot Fest Coordinator Eric Stalter said Mrs. Helpingstine and her husband, Gale, “were integral in getting the car show started.”
“We’re really going to miss her and her enthusiasm. She participated in every part of the festival,” he said.
Also downtown, a craft show vendor fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Wild Hare will have a cornhole tournament. Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District will sell pork chop sandwiches. The Crowridge Farm ice cream truck will also be available.
The first of two live bands — The Bellflower Country Opry Band — will crank out music downtown from 4 to 6 p.m. The band features Fisher residents Mike and Kathy Brake.
The other band, Smoke and Whiskey, a Classic and Southern Rock band, will perform from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Stalter said the festival is designed to appeal to the entire family and will showcase Fisher and its businesses.
“We’re really proud of what we have and want to show it off,” he said.
“A partner in this is the village of Fisher. They were a big contributor of money to promote Fisher. We want to acknowledge their support, especially Mayor Mike Bayler.”