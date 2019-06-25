FISHER — Superintendent Barb Thompson told the Fisher school board the administration team is coming up with a plan to deal with likely delays in this summer’s health life safety work at both schools.
So far, she said they are just exploring options of what to do should the work overlap with the start of the new school year.
After meeting with the contractor, Thompson said she learned the installation of chiller equipment at the grade school, putting up classroom doors, casework and a fume hood at the high school are delayed. Materials for those projects have had to be special-ordered.
Asbestos abatement, door and casework demolition, painting, water and drain piping and mechanical demolition at the high school are either completed or mostly completed.
In the next two weeks, the contractor, Adkisson Construction of Tuscola, will finish all demolition, install fire pillows in the boiler room at the high school and will begin floor prep and installation.
Regardless, Thompson said school will start as scheduled with Aug. 15 for the teachers and the next day for the students.
The board approved contracts for the next school year for bread with Alpha Baking Co. of Champaign, for milk with McCormick Food Service of Urbana and for food and supplies with Kohl Wholesale of Quincy. Thompson said those companies submitted the only bids.
The board approved Miller, Tracey, Braun, Funk and Miller Ltd. as district counsel at the same charge as last year.
The board approved its amended budget and learned from Thompson that because county tax bills went out late, the district won’t receive most of its property tax money until after July 1, when the new fiscal year begins.
The board declared 100 library books surplus property and accepted the resignation of teacher Theresa Cox, effective May 2022.