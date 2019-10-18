FISHER — The Fisher Grade School library is sponsoring a book fair with the theme “Arctic Adventure: Snow much to read.”
The book fair will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, and Thursday, Oct. 24, during parent-teacher conferences. Parents are welcome to come and purchase books anytime the fair is open.
The grade school students will be bringing home a flyer with assorted titles that are available at the book fair. Call Fisher Grade School library at 897-1133 with questions.
Profits from the book fair go toward the purchase of RIF (Reading Is Fundamental) books for students in grades K-4, and any additional funds will be used to purchase library books for the Fisher Grade School Library. The book fair website is: https://www.scholastic.com/bf/fgs1