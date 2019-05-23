FISHER — Senior honors awarded to the Fisher High School class of 2019 include:
Business Department Award — Makenzie Dow and Tyler Martin.
The College Composition Award — Dalton Burk, Lucas Chittick, Grace Hansens and Cameron McGrew.
A.A. and LaVern A. Jones Memorial Scholarship — Alicia Dowda and Jayde Parks.
The Galen Horsch Memorial Scholarship — Devon Lone and Casey Wagner.
Community Bankers Association of Illinois Scholarship-local essay, sponsored by Fisher National Bank — Matthew Tobeck.
Fisher Fire Youth Football Scholarship — Dalton Burk, Alicia Dowda, Grace Hansens and Jesse Ottney.
Fisher Youth Baseball Scholarship — Dalton Burk.
Fisher Youth Wrestling Scholarship — Dakota Matthews.
Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship — Bethany Musick.
Fisher High School Alumni Association Scholarship Award in the name of John M. and Robert D. Jones — Dalton Burk, Grace Hansens and Morgyn Wagner.
Fisher Community Foundation Scholarship — Dalton Burk.
Benjamin D. Bergman Memorial Scholarship — Grace Hansens, Casey Wagner and Morgan Wagner.
Bowman Family Scholarship — Devon Lone.
Estes/Tabor Family Scholarship — Cameron McGrew.
Reinhart Family Scholarship — Cameron McGrew.
Justin Unzicker Memorial Scholarship — Dalton Burk.
DAR/SAR awards — Bethany Musick and Dalton Burk.
Illinois State Scholars — Dalton Burk, Lucas Chittick, Evan Hazzard, Kaitlin Marry, Bethany Musick and Morgan Wagner.
Bunnie Volunteer Club Senior Project Awards — Trysten Allen, Leah Bell, Sydney Bell, Makenzie Dow, Alicia Dowda, Grace Hansens, Devon Lone, Jesse Ottney, Casey Wagner and Morgan Wagner.
USMC Certificate of Enlistment — Tyrese Martin.
Illinois Army National Guard Enlistment Certificate — Makenzie Dow.
Community Blood Services of Illinois Impact Award — Shelby McCool.
Lincoln Land Community College Athletic Scholarship — Shelbee Owens.
Illinois State University Redbird Scholarship — Matthew Tobeck.
Illinois State University Honors Scholarship — Matthew Tobeck.
Illuminators Educational Foundation Scholarship — Matthew Tobeck.
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Cougar Pride Scholarship — Morgan Wagner.