FISHER — Senior honors awarded to the Fisher High School class of 2019 include:

Business Department Award — Makenzie Dow and Tyler Martin.

The College Composition Award — Dalton Burk, Lucas Chittick, Grace Hansens and Cameron McGrew.

A.A. and LaVern A. Jones Memorial Scholarship — Alicia Dowda and Jayde Parks.

The Galen Horsch Memorial Scholarship — Devon Lone and Casey Wagner.

Community Bankers Association of Illinois Scholarship-local essay, sponsored by Fisher National Bank — Matthew Tobeck.

Fisher Fire Youth Football Scholarship — Dalton Burk, Alicia Dowda, Grace Hansens and Jesse Ottney.

Fisher Youth Baseball Scholarship — Dalton Burk.

Fisher Youth Wrestling Scholarship — Dakota Matthews.

Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship — Bethany Musick.

Fisher High School Alumni Association Scholarship Award in the name of John M. and Robert D. Jones — Dalton Burk, Grace Hansens and Morgyn Wagner.

Fisher Community Foundation Scholarship — Dalton Burk.

Benjamin D. Bergman Memorial Scholarship — Grace Hansens, Casey Wagner and Morgan Wagner.

Bowman Family Scholarship — Devon Lone.

Estes/Tabor Family Scholarship — Cameron McGrew.

Reinhart Family Scholarship — Cameron McGrew.

Justin Unzicker Memorial Scholarship — Dalton Burk.

DAR/SAR awards — Bethany Musick and Dalton Burk.

Illinois State Scholars — Dalton Burk, Lucas Chittick, Evan Hazzard, Kaitlin Marry, Bethany Musick and Morgan Wagner.

Bunnie Volunteer Club Senior Project Awards — Trysten Allen, Leah Bell, Sydney Bell, Makenzie Dow, Alicia Dowda, Grace Hansens, Devon Lone, Jesse Ottney, Casey Wagner and Morgan Wagner.

USMC Certificate of Enlistment — Tyrese Martin.

Illinois Army National Guard Enlistment Certificate — Makenzie Dow.

Community Blood Services of Illinois Impact Award — Shelby McCool.

Lincoln Land Community College Athletic Scholarship — Shelbee Owens.

Illinois State University Redbird Scholarship — Matthew Tobeck.

Illinois State University Honors Scholarship — Matthew Tobeck.

Illuminators Educational Foundation Scholarship — Matthew Tobeck.

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Cougar Pride Scholarship — Morgan Wagner.