Fisher High School celebrating homecoming week

FISHER — It’s homecoming week at Fisher High School.
Homecoming spirit week began Monday and ends with the dance Saturday.
The parade will roll at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, starting at the fairgrounds, then heading west on Front Street to Third Street, then south on to the football field.
A pep rally will follow at the football field that will include class games.
This year’s theme is “Disney.”
Dress up days at school will be Mouse Monday (Mickey or Minnie Mouse); Tuesday, Sleeping Beauty Day (pajama day); Wednesday, class colors day; Thursday, Class Theme Day; and Friday, Orange and Black day.
Class themes for floats and hallway decorations are seniors, “Up”; juniors, “Aladdin”; sophomores, “Monsters, Inc.” and freshmen, “Moana”
Coronation of the 2019 homecoming king and queen will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the high school gym. The dance will follow from 7 to 10 p.m.