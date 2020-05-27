FISHER — Award winners for the 2019-20 school year have been announced at Fisher High School.

DEPARTMENT AWARDS

Business Department Award presented by Mr. Vogel — Brianna Keeton

College Composition Award presented by Patricia Ver Strat — Bradley Grieser and Sidney Hood

Science Department Award presented by Mr. Shields and Miss Wagner — Callie-Ann Everman

SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS

Fisher National Bank scholarship — Will Delaney

Community Bankers Association of Illinois scholarships — local essay sponsored by Dewey Bank — Bradley Grieser, Claire Hortin and Caleb Lietsman

Fisher Fire youth football scholarships — Kylee Bishop, Jed Chow, Will Delaney, Caleb Liestman and Sidney Sievers

Fisher Youth Baseball scholarship — Jed Chow

Fisher Youth Wrestling scholarship — Calen Ragle

A.A. and LaVern A. Jones and Galen Horsch memorial scholarship — Bradley Grieser

Bowman Family scholarship — Callie-Ann Everman

Esther Lutz memorial scholarship — Sidney Hood

Estes/Tabor family scholarship — Sidney Hood

Marisa Meadow fine arts scholarship — Angelica Cullotta

Lyle Owens memorial scholarship — McKenzie Pedigo

Justin Unzicker memorial scholarship — Lauren Jackson

Fisher Community Foundation scholarship — Bradley Grieser and Lauren Jackson

Fisher High School Alumni Association scholarship award in the name of John M. and Robert D. Jones — Will Delaney, Callie-Ann Everman and Lauren Jackson

SENIOR AWARDS

Bunnie Volunteer Club

The following seniors completed a service project during the 2019-20 school year — Callie-Ann Everman, Kaitlyn Parks, McKenzie Pedigo and Ashley Smith

Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution awards — Daneigh Burk and Bradley Grieser

Illinois State Scholars — Callie-Ann Everman, Bradley Grieser, Sidney Hood, Claire Hortin and Sidney Sievers

Heart of Illinois Conference scholarships — female athlete of 2020, Sidney Hood; male athlete of 2020, William Delaney

OUTSIDE SCHOLARSHIPS

Tom Tracy Memorial Farm Credit Illinois family scholarship — Sidney Hood

Cougar Pride scholarship from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville — Sidney Sievers

Eastern Illinois University Community Ambassador scholarship — Lauren Jackson

Parkland College Board of Trustees scholarship — Sidney Hood

Taylor University Provost scholarship — Caleb Liestman

Taylor University Director Award — Caleb Liestman

Taylor University Communication Commendation — Caleb Liestman

United States Marine Corps certificate of enlistment — Ashlyn Carpenter and Calen Ragle

SENIOR BAND AWARDS

Outstanding Senior Band Student — Angelica Cullotta

Outstanding Senior Chorus Student — Kaitlyn Parks

Outstanding Senior Music Student — Lauren Jackson