FISHER — Award winners for the 2019-20 school year have been announced at Fisher High School.
DEPARTMENT AWARDS
Business Department Award presented by Mr. Vogel — Brianna Keeton
College Composition Award presented by Patricia Ver Strat — Bradley Grieser and Sidney Hood
Science Department Award presented by Mr. Shields and Miss Wagner — Callie-Ann Everman
SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS
Fisher National Bank scholarship — Will Delaney
Community Bankers Association of Illinois scholarships — local essay sponsored by Dewey Bank — Bradley Grieser, Claire Hortin and Caleb Lietsman
Fisher Fire youth football scholarships — Kylee Bishop, Jed Chow, Will Delaney, Caleb Liestman and Sidney Sievers
Fisher Youth Baseball scholarship — Jed Chow
Fisher Youth Wrestling scholarship — Calen Ragle
A.A. and LaVern A. Jones and Galen Horsch memorial scholarship — Bradley Grieser
Bowman Family scholarship — Callie-Ann Everman
Esther Lutz memorial scholarship — Sidney Hood
Estes/Tabor family scholarship — Sidney Hood
Marisa Meadow fine arts scholarship — Angelica Cullotta
Lyle Owens memorial scholarship — McKenzie Pedigo
Justin Unzicker memorial scholarship — Lauren Jackson
Fisher Community Foundation scholarship — Bradley Grieser and Lauren Jackson
Fisher High School Alumni Association scholarship award in the name of John M. and Robert D. Jones — Will Delaney, Callie-Ann Everman and Lauren Jackson
SENIOR AWARDS
Bunnie Volunteer Club
The following seniors completed a service project during the 2019-20 school year — Callie-Ann Everman, Kaitlyn Parks, McKenzie Pedigo and Ashley Smith
Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution awards — Daneigh Burk and Bradley Grieser
Illinois State Scholars — Callie-Ann Everman, Bradley Grieser, Sidney Hood, Claire Hortin and Sidney Sievers
Heart of Illinois Conference scholarships — female athlete of 2020, Sidney Hood; male athlete of 2020, William Delaney
OUTSIDE SCHOLARSHIPS
Tom Tracy Memorial Farm Credit Illinois family scholarship — Sidney Hood
Cougar Pride scholarship from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville — Sidney Sievers
Eastern Illinois University Community Ambassador scholarship — Lauren Jackson
Parkland College Board of Trustees scholarship — Sidney Hood
Taylor University Provost scholarship — Caleb Liestman
Taylor University Director Award — Caleb Liestman
Taylor University Communication Commendation — Caleb Liestman
United States Marine Corps certificate of enlistment — Ashlyn Carpenter and Calen Ragle
SENIOR BAND AWARDS
Outstanding Senior Band Student — Angelica Cullotta
Outstanding Senior Chorus Student — Kaitlyn Parks
Outstanding Senior Music Student — Lauren Jackson