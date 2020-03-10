FISHER — Grades 1-6 at Fisher Grade School attended a field trip to Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, in February.
Students took in a multitude of performances, including Brush Theatre: Yao Yao (first grade), Cirque Flip Fabrique (second, third and fourth grades) and Step Afrika! Drumfolk (fifth and sixth grades).
The field trip was an opportunity to further expose students to the performing arts.
The Parents In Education committee contributed funds to offset the ticket price for students.