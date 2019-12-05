FISHER — Fisher Grade School students earned their share of Division 1 ratings when they competed in the 2019-20 IESA Area 19 state speech contest Nov. 2 at the school.
Fisher was one of six speech teams participating.
Fisher Division 1 ratings: Caleb Zwilling and Asher Littman, improv duet; Sophie Moore and Kailynn Sansare, improv duet; Jenna Clemmons, solo acting; Riley Cade, Maddy Graves and Emma Jent, small group acting; Mackenzie Darling, Leah Graves and Ally Hauser, small group acting; Jesse Arndt and Kesiah Musick, improv duet; Emily Coulter and Addi Holman, improv duet; and Jesse Arndt, Sophie Moore, Kesiah Musick and Kailynn Sansare, small group acting.
Division II Ratings included Ally Hauser and Leah Graves, duet acting; Emma Jent and Riley Cade, improv duet; Keaton Brooks, solo acting; and Andriana Cullotta and Alaina McCabe, duet acting.
Each judge is allowed to choose up to two events they judged as outstanding to receive a Judge’s Choice Award. The small group acting group of Jesse Arndt, Sophie Moore, Kesiah Musick and Kailynn Sansare received an award for their skit, “Channel Surfers” by Ken Bradbury.
Kathy Brake, who has been the speech/literacy coach for 28 years, is in her final season as she will be retiring in May.
Her speech/literary teams have enjoyed much success over the years. In 2016, Brake was selected as the recipient of the IESA Distinguished Service Award for her enthusiasm and contributions within the activity of speech.
Added Principal Jim Moxley: “Mrs. Brake’s work with our students over the years has not only given them an opportunity to explore their creative or dramatic interests, but she has instilled in them the confidence needed to stand in front of others and speak publicly. This is a leadership skill that is desperately needed in society today.”