FISHER — Fisher Grade School held its sixth annual food drive for the Fisher Area Food Pantry during the week of March 11-15.
Students were asked to donate items such as paper towels, shampoo/conditioner, peanut butter, jelly, pasta and other items. The class that donated the most items won an ice cream sundae party.
The food drive was organized by Melissa Shepherd, Title I math, and Lisa Morgan, Title I reading. They were assisted by sixth-grade Title 1 reading and math students.
Teachers at Fisher Grade School reminded their students every day to bring in items. Each afternoon, sixth-grade students collected boxes of donated items from each classroom. The items were organized and counted per classroom.
Mrs. Shepherd kept count everyday of how many items were donated by each classroom. It was a race to the finish line.
At the end of the week, the final items were tallied, and a winner was announced. Students at Fisher Grade School donated more than 1,800 items.
Marla Peavler’s third-grade class brought in the most items and won the ice cream sundae party. Mrs. Shepherd and Mrs. Morgan served each student two scoops of vanilla ice cream with their choice of Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup, sprinkles and/or whipped cream.
This was Fisher Grade School’s most successful food drive yet.