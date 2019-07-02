FISHER — Cub Scout Pack 172’s numbers grew from 29 boys to 45 boys last year, “so we were in desperate need of a fundraiser,” Evie Newman, a pack leader, said. The pack pays for 90 percent of the boys’ costs.
That prompted a novel fundraising idea. Prior to Fisher’s fireworks at the fairgrounds, Wednesday, July 3, Pack 172 will hold Nerf Wars at Glades Hall.
Boys and girls ages 3 to 13 will be able to play for a fee.
The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m.
Each Nerf Wars game will last for 15 minutes.
Competitors will be divided into two teams of nine people in a “capture-the-flag” style of competition.
“The room will be divided in half,” Newman said. “There are bunkers along the way. There are things they can use as a barricade and shield. If they are hit (by a Nerf bullet), they have to go back to the charging station” and start over.
Participants should provide their own Nerf gun (standard-sized Nerf bullets will be provided) and eye protection, although Pack 172 will have some guns and eye protection available.
Nerf Wars is a popular event.
“We’ve actually had parents upset we don’t have an adult round,” Newman said.
The Cub Scout ranks in Fisher have swelled, Newman said, because more parents have been brought in who are taking a more active role in helping to build the pack. She said Boy Scouts will also be resuming in Fisher.
Fireworks at dusk
After Nerf Wars, Fisher’s annual fireworks display will be set off around dusk (about 9 p.m.), also at the fairgrounds.
Jamaica Pyrotechnics will set off the fireworks.