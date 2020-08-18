FISHER — The Fisher Village Board has authorized the posting of notices of “dangerous and unsafe building at two mobile homes in the Shepherd Mobile Home Estates park.
As per village ordinance, they are dangerous nuisances in uninhabitable condition. The notices require demolition or removal from the park of the structures rather than repair. The owners will have 90 days under ordinance to meet the requirements of the order. If the owner fails to comply within that time frame, the board can authorize the village attorney to pursue court action.
Fireworks again called off
For the second time this summer, the board has called off the town’s fireworks display.
The fireworks has been rescheduled to Sept. 5.
Village Manager Jeremy Reale said though it seemed ideal to be able to offer the community this type of event, the socially responsible action is abandoning any plans to hold fireworks this year.
Although outdoors, such an event would likely draw a large crowd from both inside and outside of the Fisher community, and maintaining proper physical distancing and other public health requirements would not be practical, Reale said. In addition, as previously discussed, holding this type of event could also expose the village to the risk of losing insurance coverage for any claims that may arise from the event.
Earlier this month St. Joseph put on a fireworks display successfully, but Mayor Mike Bayler said that town offered a much larger area for the residents to gather.
Redevelopment agreement
The board approved a redevelopment agreement with Gale Helpingstine in the amount of $4,000.
He plans to hire a contractor to complete necessary repairs to the
brickwork on the rear side of his office building at 113 S. Third St. He has obtained an estimate of about $3,800 from a local contractor to complete the project.
Because the work is to be completed on a non-street-facing side of the building and the lineal footage of the structure is relatively small, the parameters of the village’s tax increment finance district uptown grant program significantly limit the amount of funding that would typically be available to him.
Street work payment delayed
The board voted to retain about 20 percent of the money the village owes Illiana Construction for completed work on the streets designated for the 2020 oil-and-chip program in late July. The village will pay Illiana $33,000 now.
Trustees also want a stain caused by a hydraulic leak in an Illiana truck resulting in a noticeable amount of fluid spread along West Sangamon Street cleaned up before paying the entire bill.
The contractor plans to apply an oil-dry absorbent on the area and will then reapply an oil-and-chip surface over the affected areas of the roadway. The hydraulic fluid needs to be dried up prior to any new surfacing to prevent it from bleeding through the rock.
Breach of contract
Bayler reported a letter has been mailed to the owners of Area Disposal Service stating they are in breach of contract with the village.
Reale has been fielding calls for the past month from unhappy residents whose garbage hasn’t been picked up on time or at all. And the company has not been answering the phone.
Apparently the company has been experiencing truck problems. Trustee Deb Estes was puzzled with the downturn in service.
“They’ve always been stellar,” she said.
Drainage issues
The board reiterated its stance from last month that it is not responsible for drainage problems on private property.
Blake Kuhns addressed the flooding problems at his home, where he said water enters his basement through the egress window.
He has built a berm in his yard, but that hasn’t helped. Kuhns said he was told the storm water inlets are too small to handle the surface water created by a large rainfall.
Trustee Roger Ponton said Kuhns needs to take up the problem with the nearby farm ground owner.
“This is a landowner issue,” Ponton said. Trustee Keven Henderson echoed Ponton, “I’ve not heard of any villages paying for drainage improvements on private property.
Other business
The board also:
— Agreed to hire Glad’s Tree Service of Paxton and spend up to $19,000 to remove trees in town. The village has been working on a 10-year tree- removal plan.
— Approved the hiring of Andrew Landstrom as a full-time public works maintenance worker. And the board approved extending village benefits for employee Ron Nelson, who is on medical leave.