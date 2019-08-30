FISHER — Fisher Free Book Exchange will be open again from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher.
The exchange will not be open Sept. 2 due to Labor Day.
The exchange is normally open the first and third Mondays of the month.
One patron asked exchange staff for audio books, which are not available at this time. Others look for large-print love-inspired books, and still others like old-time westerns. Puzzles are available as well as the rummage tables and tip jar that help support the utilities.
The exchange is open to the public. Phone number is 217-897-6544.