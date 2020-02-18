FISHER — The Fisher Village Board voted to authorize spending up to $6,000 to replace the engine in the older of the police department’s squad cars with either a new or rebuilt unit.
The funding will come from the department vehicle replacement line item. The plan is to continue to use the car in the police fleet for another three to four years before purchasing a replacement.
The village just replaced the other squad in late 2018, and the board preferred to keep some separation in the vehicle replacement cycle rather than replacing both vehicles in such quick succession.
The board tabled a request from the Fisher/GCMS soccer program to construct a storage shed in the tree line area west of the ball field at Richmond Park. The proposed 12-foot x 24-foot shed would be constructed by students in the Fisher High School shop program and would be used to store soccer equipment and the new goals.
Concerns were expressed about security and potential liability by allowing the structure to be situated on property owned by the village. There were also questions about whether/how long the school planned to continue using the Richmond Park site for soccer, or if alternative plans were in the works to construct a soccer field on school property.
The board will wait for further information from the school district about those plans.
The board directed Administrator Jeremy Reale to contact the regional engineer for Ameren Illinois to place a formal request for decorative street lights matching those already placed throughout Heritage Estates to be installed at two locations on Lincoln Street. Residents living on Lincoln Street in Heritage Phase V expressed concerns about the lack of street lighting west of Heritage Drive.
The cost for the lighting installation would be eligible to be paid for out of tax increment finance district funds. Trustee Brock Deer said Ameren had previously installed the other light poles in the subdivision at no cost to the village.
The board approved amending its raffle code 5-0, with Dan Spaulding abstaining. As presently written, the Fisher raffle code sets the maximum aggregate total retail value of prizes permitted to be awarded in a single raffle at $25,000, with a cap of $15,000 placed on any individual prize.
With the popularity of games such as Queen of Hearts generating significantly higher prize values, charitable/fraternal/veterans organizations may be interested in conducting similar raffles in Fisher as a means of raising funds for their purposes.
To better ensure that organizations conducting these types of games are able to remain compliant with local regulations, the board approved changes.
Changes include raising the maximum total value of cash and merchandise for a single raffle to $250,000, raising the maximum value for a single prize winner to $200,000 and raising the maximum amount per ticket/chance from $25 to $100.
Also a single raffle can operate for 180 days up from 120 days, and the designated raffle manager must post a fidelity bond in the amount equal to the total value of cash and prizes to be awarded rather than a flat $1,000 bond. There is a provision giving the mayor the authority to waive the bond requirement.
Also the board passed an amended nuisance ordinance by a vote of 6-0.