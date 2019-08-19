FISHER — With three board members absent, the Fisher Village Board voted 3-0 to amend its liquor ordinance to allow for a pour-only liquor license Monday night.
This will allow Brandon Chandler to open a laundromat but also install video-gaming machines in a walled-off portion of a building he owns on the main business district block that used to be part of Ingold’s Grocery.
The Class L license will allow beer and wine to be served on the premises and up to five after Jan. 1, gaming machines. To maintain the license, Chandler must own and operate a traditional laundromat featuring at least four each, washers and dryers, and be open from at least 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Chandler may choose to be open for longer hours. He has decided to open the laundromat on Sunday but not the bar portion.
The sale of alcohol will be restricted to a room separated by a wall but accessible by a door from the laundromat. Patrons of the laundromat will not be able see into the bar space. When alcohol is being served, Chandler must have at least one employee at least 21 years of age on site, and those under 21 years won’t be allowed to enter.
No one younger than 16 will be permitted to enter the laundromat unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. And no electronic games that require payment will be allowed in the laundromat.
Unlike previous meetings on the matter, there was no public comment. Only Chandler’s lawyer spoke, and he simply introduced himself. Chandler presented the board with more than 200 names in favor of his business. Trustees Deb Estes and Angie Seidelman each read a statement before they cast their “yes” votes.
Estes said she is proud of her record on the board of the things she has supported that have made Fisher better — creation of the Heritage Estates subdivision, the community center, the transfer of almost a million dollars in tax increment funds to the school district. She said she was disappointed in the public discourse and the inferences made about conflicts of interest. She said it has always been her position that government shouldn’t control personal choices.
Estes said she believes the per-capita rate of gaming machines to the town’s population is similar to others in the area. But she also said she will vote for no more machines in town, even if someone wants to reopen the closed restaurant that had five gaming machines.
Brock Deer said he concurs with the sentiments of the Fisher Area Business Association in a letter read aloud by Mike Bayler. That group stated it supports new businesses of all kinds in Fisher and acknowledged Chandler’s willingness to invest in the community. It said market forces will decide whether the business will be a success.
Also the board voted to spend up to $5,150 for lighting in Heritage Park along the pond. The board received bids from three different companies, but pole heights differed.
The board wants 12-foot poles and will see which of the three companies can supply those for that amount.