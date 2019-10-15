FISHER — It’s official. The Fisher Village Board has prohibited cannabis dispensing in the village.
The board last week approved two ordinances — one will prohibit the dispensing of cannabis, but the second allows for a 3 percent village tax on marijuana if it is ever allowed.
There was no discussion. That part of the process took place at a special meeting last month. There was only one resident in attendance at last week’s meeting, and he was not there to offer input on the cannabis issue.
Police Chief Steve Bein reported on his activities for the past month.
He sent inoperable-vehicle notices to 11 addresses. He also sent notices to three addresses for accumulation of junk and debris and a notice for excessive weeds to one address.
Bein said he will send out another nine vehicle notices and six more notices about junk.
Village Administrator Jeremy Reale reported he has researched nuisance ordinances from six area communities in an effort to glean information that may be helpful in revising Fisher’s ordinance.
He said he thinks there are ways the board can tighten the language of the ordinance to increase enforcement efficiency by reducing the amount of procedural delays. He plans to have a draft of recommended changes prepared for the board’s consideration in November.
The board approved spending up to $2,500 for S & M Services of Fisher to replace the roof on the pavilion at Lammle Park. The money will come from the capital improvement fund.
The board approved spending an additional $5,000 for Glad’s Tree Service of Paxton to do more trimming and remove more trees. The board previously authorized Glad’s to perform this year’s tree-removal services for an amount not to exceed $13,000.
With the additional funding, a total of 20 ash trees will be removed. Two additional significant trimming jobs and three stump removals for trees previously cut can be completed as well.
Reale said he found savings in the budget related to cutting a part-time janitorial position and savings in both the village insurance policy premium as well as in the employees’ medical insurance premiums.
The village has been working through a 10-year tree removal plan.
Reale announced that if residents bag their leaves and put the bags at the curb, village employees will pick up the bags. Or residents can burn their leaves or take them to the village brush pile.