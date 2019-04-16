By CAROL THILMONY
Rantoul Press correspondent
FISHER — Fisher is running short on fields for all the children playing spring and summer sports in town.
Resident Corky Emberson, who by day is superintendent of recreation for the Urbana Park District, told the Fisher Village Board that on a given evening, 300 youngsters are involved in soccer, Little League and girls softball.
He and other members of the softball board attended the meeting to bring attention to the lack of “slots” to fit the girls’ games in with the other two sports. He said last year, 38 girls were involved in the program but that this year 63 girls joined, forming five teams that will play against teams from other towns.
“We really need another ball field,” Emberson told the board. “I’m in recreation, and I know all the benefits for the kids. I also know how funding works and how expensive a field can be. We as a community need 51 slots; we have 35.”
Emberson asked the board to help find a route to solve the problem.
Emberson also sits on the Fisher school board and has talked to Superintendent Barb Thompson about a solution. Mayor Mike Bayler said he has also spoken to Thompson.
“But I don’t think the village owns a large enough space for a field,” Bayler said.
Bayler said the village is happy to work with the school district, it would be two years before it could come up with some available funds through the tax increment financing district. Bayler said the board would support other fundraising efforts as well.
NEW PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT
Village Administrator Jeremy Reale told the board April 27 is the day set for volunteers to install new playground equipment for Lammle Park that has been in storage all winter.
Reale said Illinois American Water will assist in a big way.
Reale introduced Katie Fidler of American.
Fidler told the board the company is delighted to pitch in.
“We are beyond excited for this way to showcase our commitment (to the town),” Fidler said. She said the company will supply hard hats, safety glasses, tools, water and lunch. American will have a photographer there as well.
She said company employees will come to town the week prior to dig holes for the posts and then fence the area off.
VOLUNTEERS WELCOME
Reale said other volunteers are welcome, and those people can contact village hall. He said there was some concern the water tower repainting project would interfere with the equipment installation, but Reale said that now isn’t likely. Rain date is May 4.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board also:
• Decided not to include micro-surfacing of the one-block downtown pavement in the Third Street repaving project. The additional cost came in higher than the engineer’s estimate, and board members decided a possible extra two years’ worth of pavement life wouldn’t justify the increased cost.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the transfer of funds between various budget line items and corresponding adjustments to appropriations for the current fiscal year. The year-end cleanup of accounts to shift available monies from budget line items that have been underspent to cover overages in other line items is authorized under state statute, as long as the adjusted appropriations do not exceed 10 percent of the total appropriations within any fund.
• Approved an ordinance adopting the annual budget and appropriations for the fiscal year that begins May 1. Income and expenditures equal $660,000. Included is $20,000 for sidewalks, with priorities the Sangamon Street walk bridge and the sidewalk on School Street in front of the Community Center.
• Approved a 3 percent raise for Steve Bein, Jon Priest, Ronnie Nelson and Brenda Cook and a 5 percent increase for Reale. No changes were made to part-time employee wages.
• Approved a special event liquor license to the Fisher Area Business Association for the June 8 Lucky Foot Festival.