FISHER — The village of Fisher has barred public access to village facilities due to the threat of COVID-19.
Access to the offices will be restricted to village employees and officials only. Employees will continue to report to work and will be available to help residents with questions via phone, email or mail.
No walk-in traffic will be allowed.
While village parks will remain open to the public, restroom facilities will be closed.
While the executive order of Gov. JB Pritzker remains in effect, no gatherings of 50 or more people will be permitted in village facilities.
Contact Village Administrator Jerry Reale with questions, comments or concerns at 217-897-1180 or fishervillagehall@mchsi.com.