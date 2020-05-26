Fisher, Armstrong high schools go the drive-in route for graduations

As far as graduations go, one pretty much looks like another.
File into a hot gym, listen to speeches, hear a few choral numbers, see graduates receive their diplomas and honor the top students.
This year: Not so much.
Fisher and Armstrong high schools were among those in the area that used drive-in ceremonies to honor their graduates last Tuesday.
At Fisher, wind and rain made things interesting and memorable for the class of 2020.
As if Mother Nature wears a watch, the rain descended on Fisher at 6 p.m. when the ceremony started. And it didn’t let up until the diplomas were handed out.
Graduates pulled up with families in their vehicles, often exiting into rain and strong winds, holding their attire close. The wind blew over two planters in front of the school at least twice.
All the while “Pomp and Circumstance” played.
The atmosphere didn’t dampen the mood though. All involved seemed to realize they were taking part in something unique.
Said Principal Jon Kelly,” Other than Mother Nature not completely cooperating, from my perspective it was a very enjoyable experience being able to see and congratulate the graduates one last time.”
After all the graduates received their diplomas, they headed to a parking lot west of the school, where they turned their tassels and bombarded each other with silly string and water balloons — as if the day didn’t have enough water already.
Then came the fireworks.
Kelly said the fireworks idea came out of conversations with parents “and ideas that we were throwing around.”
“One of the parents had a connection to a fireworks company, Central States Fireworks, the idea was approved and we made it happen.”
A parade through town followed.
Parents organized different themes for certain streets, the faculty and staff designated an area on the parade route to park and view the graduates go by, “and there were an incredible amount of houses on the route where people came out to congratulate the graduates,” Kelly said, calling the parade “one of the highlights of the day.”
“My hope is that the graduates and their families enjoyed the moments, even though it was an alternative form of a graduation. There were certainly some special moments for a special group of graduates, the class of 2020.”
At Armstrong Township High School, Superintendent Bill Mulvaney said this year’s senior graduates will have a “great story to tell everyone how they graduated in the rain and had to walk through a huge mud puddle to get their diploma.”
As has been the case most days recently, there was some rain, but Mulvaney said graduation went on “without a hitch.”
“It was nice to have the kids all together one last time for graduation, even if they were in their own cars,” he said.
“I think everyone appreciated the in-person graduation.”