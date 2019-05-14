Fisher and Armstrong high schools will hold their 2019 commencement exercises Sunday afternoon.
The ceremonies will begin an hour apart, with Fisher’s beginning at 2 p.m. and Armstrong’s at 3 p.m.
This will mark the 125th graduation ceremony for Fisher High School.
A senior class video produced by Ron Rogers will be shown
The high school band will perform the processional and recessional as well as present special music. Also performing special music will be Alicia Dowda, Bethany Musick and Shelbee Owens.
Class President Dalton Burk will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, and Class Secretary Lucas Chittick will give the commencement address.
Principal Jon Kelly and Superintendent Barbara Thomas will speak. Kelly will recognize cum laude students, and Kelly and Dean of Students Jake Palmer will present the class.
School board members will hand out diplomas.
The Armstrong ceremonies will be held in the school gymnasium.
Valedictorian is Marissa Rush, and salutatorian is Nicole Sprague.
Superintendent Bill Mulvaney and Principal Darren Loschen will speak.