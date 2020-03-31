FISHER — The Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher welcomed Rod Kiogima to their monthly meeting in February to talk about first aid.
Kiogima is an EMT with Gibson Area Hospital and volunteers at Sangamon Valley Fire Department.
Members gave a donation of stuffed animals made at the county 4-H sewing day to the Sangamon Valley Fire Department. The stuffed animals will be used to comfort children during emergencies.
In addition to the regular monthly meeting, members took a tour of the State Farm Center and Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Feb. 17.
— Andrew Todd, Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher reporter