FISHER — Fisher 4-Hers, including Cloverbuds, were able to exhibit their projects this year despite the Champaign County Fair being canceled due to the pandemic. The exhibits were presented virtually via slideshows photographs and videos.
The 4-Hers also completed a questionnaire about their work and what they learned.
A number of members received awards and were selected for virtual state fair competition. The club also earned reserve champion and state fair alternate for a Passport to the World Club exhibit.
Fisher 4-Hers and their awards by division, class and class awards:
Katherine Atteberry, visual arts, heritage arts, reserve champion, state fair alternate
Jenna Clemmons, clothing and textiles, steam cleaning 3 — a stitch further sewn clothing/constructed garment champion, state fair delegate; visual arts, metal, champion, state fair delegate; visual arts, fiber, reserve champion, state fair alternate; public presentations, oral interpretation-individual, reserve champion, state fair delegate; visual arts, heritage arts, state fair alternate; foods and nutrition, 4-H cooking 401/focaccia, state fair delegate
Alex Deschler, visual arts, glass/plastic, reserve champion, state fair alternate
Annika Deschler, visual arts, scrapbooking-beginning, champion, state fair delegate
Allie Dilger, foods and nutrition, food science 1-4, state fair alternate
Josh Dilger, geology, pebble pups 1, reserve champion
Delaney Hansens, visual arts, paper, champion, state fair delegate
Luke Hansens, crops, corn, champion, state fair delegate; aerospace, model rocketry, champion, state fair delegate; electricity, electricity 2, champion, state fair delegate
Asher Litman, animal science, animal science, champion, state fair delegate
Grace Pierce, photography, photography 1, state fair alternate
Jacob Reynolds, theatre arts, theate arts 1, state fair alternate
Andrew Todd, natural resources, wildlife 1, reserve champion, state fair delegate; visual arts, chalk/carbon/pigment division B on wood, metal or textiles, state fair delegate
Jeremiah Todd, video/filmmaking, short story or narrative, champion/state fair delegate; animal science, animal science/beef, state fair alternate.
Zander Vincent, entomology, entomology 2, state fair delegate
Caleb Zwilling, visual arts, glass/plastic, champion, state fair delegate; vegetable gardening, vegetable display, reserve champion, state fair delegate; computer science,intermediate visual programming, reserve champion, state fair delegate; entomology, entomology 3, reserve champion, state fair delegate; foods and nutrition, 4-H cooking 301/dinner rolls, state fair alternate
Dylan Zwilling, plant and soil science, plants & soils 1, champion; tractor, tractor C, champion, state fair delegate; small engines, small engines, champion, state fair delegate; vegetable gardening, vegetable display, champion, state fair delegate; foods and nutrition, food preservation/canning, state fair alternate
Nathan Zwilling, natural resources, natural resources 1, champion, state fair delegate; aerospace, model rocketry, reserve champion, state fair alternate; electricity, electricity 1/electromagnet, reserve champion, state fair delegate; entomology, entomology 2, state fair alternate