FISHER — Members of the service committee of the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher club hung fliers at local businesses to promote donating extra garden produce to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank and The Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
That action was reported at the May meeting of the club held at River Valley Church.
The club also voted to do a fundraiser selling snack sticks.
It was reported, the summer family fun day will be scheduled soon.
A few club members gave talks/demonstrations on something that interests them.
Elliot Levan gave a talk about stomp rockets and how they work. He brought one in that he got for his birthday.
Jackson Spitz did his talk on making animal houses with his grandpa and passed around an instruction sheet for making a bat house.
Mackinze Tedlock gave a demonstration on how to make puffy sidewalk paint, giving tips along the way.
Dylan Zwilling talked about the different types of beans and what sets them apart from each other.
Andrew Todd gave a talk and showed pictures of his family vacation to NASA headquarters.