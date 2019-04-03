FISHER — Members of the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher hit the ice with members of the Sadorus All Star 4-H club.
They went ice skating at the University of Illinois ice arena.
At the Fisher monthly meeting, Danielle Shoemaker, a veterinary technician from the Gibson City Veterinary Clinic, was the featured speaker. She spoke about the care of a dog at the veterinary office.
Also at the meeting, the 4-H buddy assignments were handed out, and the activity grants rules were approved.
A cake-decorating workshop was held March 11.
Talks were given by Savannah Bailey on Savannah Cats, Keaton Brooks on theater, Evan Weitekamp on corn and Ryan Coulter on books he likes.
Demonstrations were given by Delaney Hansens on making puppy stickers and Jenna Clemmons on making a healthy snack.
— Noelle Bailey, reporter.