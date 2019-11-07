FISHER — The Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher elected officrs at their October meeting.

They are:

President — Annika Deschler

Vice president — Dylan Zwilling

Treasurer — Mackenzie Darling

Secretary — Allie Dilger

Reporter — Andrew Todd

Historian — Caleb Zwilling

Recreation — Noel Bailey and Jacob Reynolds

Other activities the club was involved in during October included the Fisher homecoming parade and painting windows in Fisher, Gibson City and Champaign for National 4-H Week, Oct. 6-12.

­

— Andrew Todd