FISHER — The Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher elected officrs at their October meeting.
They are:
President — Annika Deschler
Vice president — Dylan Zwilling
Treasurer — Mackenzie Darling
Secretary — Allie Dilger
Reporter — Andrew Todd
Historian — Caleb Zwilling
Recreation — Noel Bailey and Jacob Reynolds
Other activities the club was involved in during October included the Fisher homecoming parade and painting windows in Fisher, Gibson City and Champaign for National 4-H Week, Oct. 6-12.
— Andrew Todd