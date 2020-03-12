FISHER — Several members of the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher received awards at the recent Champaign County Achievement Celebration.

Nathan Zwilling received the electricity achievement award.

The following members received county awards in several areas.

Annika Deschler — community service

Caleb Zwilling — community service and project mastery

Dylan Zwilling — community service and project mastery

Jenna Clemmons — project mastery, communications and personal growth

Annika Deschler — project mastery

Alex Barnard — personal growth

Elliot Levan — personal growth

Jeremiah Todd — personal growth

Members were also recognized as top first-year members and outstanding officers. Several also received state My Experience awards.