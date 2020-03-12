FISHER — Several members of the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher received awards at the recent Champaign County Achievement Celebration.
Nathan Zwilling received the electricity achievement award.
The following members received county awards in several areas.
Annika Deschler — community service
Caleb Zwilling — community service and project mastery
Dylan Zwilling — community service and project mastery
Jenna Clemmons — project mastery, communications and personal growth
Annika Deschler — project mastery
Alex Barnard — personal growth
Elliot Levan — personal growth
Jeremiah Todd — personal growth
Members were also recognized as top first-year members and outstanding officers. Several also received state My Experience awards.