FISHER — At their November meeting, the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher collected 35 pounds of candy to donate to military deployed overseas.
In advance of the holiday shipping season, the club hosted Dan Hurley, who is the ground station senior manager for FedEx. He talked about what happens to a box when it is shipped. Members watched a video from a box’s point of view.
On Nov. 18, the club participated in Champaign County 4-H International Night with a display showing information about Italy.
Attendees also heard from Delaney Smith about her experience in a 4-H exchange program to Finland.
The club is making plans to participate in the Fisher Christmas parade.