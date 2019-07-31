FISHER — The July meeting of the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher focused mainly on show dates and details of the clothing show, 4-H Expo and livestock shows.
The clothing show was held July 10, while the expo was July 19 and 20. The livestock and horse shows were held July 25 and 26.
The meeting was opened by a puzzle relay organized by recreation leaders.
After the meeting, there was a single demonstration by Colin Tobias on how to make homemade horse treats using peppermints, water, oats and molasses. The recipe he used makes from four to six treats.