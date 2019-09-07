RURAL LUDLOW -- Fire destroyed a Ludlow man's vehicle on U.S. 45 south of Ludlow Friday evening.
The driver, Michael Spanhook, told Ludlow firefighters he was heading north on the highway when he smelled something funny and then noticed the vehicle was smoking.
Capt. Matthew McCallister said Spanhook pulled the "early 2000s" Trailblazer over to the side of the highway near County Road 3250 N and got out. It then became fully engulfed.
McCallister said the vehicle was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They received the call at 9:51 p.m.
The fire also damaged a patch of the highway. Spanhook said he didn't want to pull too far into the ditch because of the dry conditions, fearing it might start a grass fire.
No injuries were reported. Spanhook was alone in the vehicle.
Eight firefighters and two trucks were on the scene for about 30 minutes.