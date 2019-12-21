Fire destroys trailer at mobile home park

RANTOUL -- Fire destroyed a fifth-wheel camper when a space heater malfunctioned at a Rantoul mobile home park Saturday morning.
Thomasboro Fire Capt. Brad Howle said the occupant of the camper at Fountain Valley Mobile Home Park, just south of Rantoul, escaped without injury. (The mobile home park lies within the Thomasboro fire protection district.)
Firefighters from Thomasboro and Rantoul were called at 8:22 a.m.
He said the occupant, Stacy Smith of 171 Fountain Valley, originally from Arkansas, got out of bed and turned on the electric space heater, and later when he was in the restroom, the fire alarm sounded. He exited to find smoke and flames.
The trailer was a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Howle said there was too much damage to the trailer and contents to determine what caused the fire. The blaze did not threaten any other mobile home units at the park, the closest of which Howle estimated was 30 to 40 feet away.
About 20 firefighters responded to the call and were on the scene for about an hour and 40 minutes, Howle said. A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System fire investigator was on the scene.