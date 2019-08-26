Fire damages shed on Mahoning, Rantoul

RANTOUL — A fire burning in a barrel is believed to have spread to a shed, damaging it, on Mahoning Avenue on Rantoul’s northeast side Monday morning.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said the fire caused an estimated $500 damage to the shed, which is situated about 4 feet between both 28 and 29 Mahoning Avenue.
“It appears they had a 55-gallon drum,” Waters said. “They might have been burning something in it. There’s a pattern of grass burned to the shed. It was probably 3-4 feet away from the shed.”
Damage was confined to the shed doors in front and an area beneath plywood flooring.
Firefighters, who were called at 8:48 a.m., cleared the scene about 9:30 a.m.