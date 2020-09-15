RANTOUL -- For the second time in less than a week, fire damaged an unoccupied house trailer in Rantoul.
Firefighters were called to 1261 Brookshire at 2:36 a.m. Sunday where the house trailer was on fire.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said upon arrival, smoke was showing. The fire was confined to a middle bedroom but was deemed a total loss due to heat, smoke and water damage. Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:30 a.m.
The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System 28 investigative team and state fire marshal's office are investigating the fire cause.
Rantoul firefighters had two engines, a tanker and a rescue unit at the scene. Thomasboro and Gifford fire departments provided mutual aid.
No injuries were reported.
On Sept. 8, firefighters fought a fire in a house trailer in the 1200 block of Wedgewood Drive.