A man in his 90s with underlying health conditions was the fifth person to die of COVID-19 in Champaign County.
The fifth death was reported Wednesday in newly updated data posted on the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District website.
All COVID-19 deaths in the county to date have occurred this month, and all have been older adults.
Two deaths announced last week were a man and woman, both in their 80s with underlying health conditions, and the first two included Alan Broadbent, 72, of Champaign and an unidentified Urbana man in his 80s.
The number of positive cases in the county also rose Wednesday to 98 with the addition of two more cases, according to data posted on the health district’s website Wednesday.
There have been 2,143 people tested to date in Champaign County, according to the public health district.
Of the 93 surviving positive cases, 14 were still active — with six people hospitalized — and 79 have recovered.
No new cases were reported Wednesday in Douglas, Ford, Vermilion, DeWitt and Piatt counties.
The number of people who have tested positive to date in those counties remained at 12 in Douglas, six in Ford, 11 in Vermilion, one in DeWitt and six in Piatt.
****
2,049 NEW CASES STATEWIDE
Illinois set a new single day-high today, this time for most new COVID-19 cases.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced at this afternoon’s daily briefing in Chicago that 2,049 Illinoisans had tested positive. It’s the first time the state topped the 2,000 mark.
“Why do we have the highest number of positives today? Because we tested more people,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, adding that more than 9,300 tests were conducted statewide in the past 24 hours.
With 98 newly reported deaths statewide, Illinois’ total surpassed 1,500.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 35,108 cases and 1,565 fatalities.
The newly reported fatalities were spread across 14 Illinois counties:
— Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 5 females 80s, 16 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 3 males 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 2 females 90s.
— Jefferson County: 1 male 60s.
— Kane County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s.
— Kankakee County: 1 female 90s.
— Kendall County: 1 female 60s.
— Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s.
— Macon County: 1 female 60s.
— Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s.
— McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s.
— Monroe County: 1 male 80s.
— Rock Island County: 1 male 70s.
— St. Clair County: 1 male 80s.
— Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s.
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
— One of six confirmed cases in Ford County has been linked to a long-term care facility, officials said.
The county health department isn’t releasing the name of the facility or the town because contract tracing for the patient is still underway, said community educator Danielle Walls.
The patient remains at the facility and is in isolation, Walls said.
— Illinois will not follow Georgia’s lead in opening parts of its economy on Friday. And when the stay-at-home order here expires at month’s end, Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Tuesday, “I don’t think there’s going to be some mass opening of, you know, lots and lots and lots of businesses come May 1.
“We will be making some changes to the order as it is. But it is true that it is working,” he said, adding that removing it entirely would “open everything back up to infection.”
— On Tuesday, Pennsylvania became the fifth state to surpass the 1,500-death mark. Today, Illinois (1,468) and Connecticut (1,423) will likely become Nos. 6 and 7, with Louisiana (1,405) close behind.
After promising signs Sunday (33 fatalities statewide) and Monday (59), Illinois was back in triple digits Tuesday, reporting 119 new deaths, spread across 13 counties.
— Illinois now has the most confirmed cases in the Midwest (33,059), surpassing Michigan (32,967).
Nationally, Illinois has the sixth-most cases and has tested the eighth-most patients (154,997 — 6,639 more than the day before.