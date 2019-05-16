Farmers market opens next Wednesday

RANTOUL — Rantoul’s farmers market, located at the corner of Garrard Street and Congress Avenue, opens next Wednesday, May 22.
The market is open bi-weekly on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. until Aug. 28.
Vendors will change on occasion, depending on their availability, and will be coming “from all over the state,” Jasmyne Boyce, a volunteer coordinator, said.
With so many farmers markets being held throughout the area, securing vendors can be somewhat tricky, Boyce said. The amount of produce available primarily depends on the weather.
“We do have many returning vendors from season to season and always try our best to promote for our market family all year long so they may continue to grow their businesses in the offseason.”
Boyce said shoppers can usually find a selection of fresh produce, pastries and pies, jams and breads along with a number of food trucks from the area, including local favorites TK’s Cheesesteaks and Haute Boxx as well as Dragonfire Pizza and Oh Honey Pie.
Also available will be handmade, custom goods and crafts and jewelry.
A new feature is a kids’ corner provided by American Lutheran Church preschool “to create a fun, family-friendly atmosphere,” Boyce said.
Market organizers are still recruiting musical talent. In the past, the market has featured Corduroy and Ant Hattie as well as the Rantoul Township High School drumline.
Pending receiving permits, a special event will be held Oct. 4.
Added Boyce: “Our volunteer market coordinators have worked to bring something fun for all to enjoy in the heart of downtown, and we are thankful for all the support.”
Regular updates regarding vendors are posted on the Rantoul Farmers Market Facebook page. The schedule is posted on a corner sign at the lot.