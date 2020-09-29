RANTOUL — Only incumbents, except for village clerk, had picked up nominating petitions to run for Rantoul village office as of Monday morning to run in the April 6 consolidated election.
Assistant Clerk Janet Gray so far has picked up the only petition for the clerk position. Village Clerk Mike Graham announced recently he would not be seeking re-election.
For mayor, two-term incumbent Chuck Smith picked up a petition for re-election.
It will mark the first election under the new village board district system. Voters will be able to vote only for those candidates residing in their district. Previously, village board candidates ran at large.
Graham said those having picked up petitions for village board are incumbents Sam Hall in District 5, Terry Workman in District 6 and Sherry Johnson in District 4.
The period to pick up petitions and collect signatures began Sept. 22.
In the Nov. 3 election, residents will be asked whether the terms should be staggered — whether the trustees elected in the odd-numbered districts should initially serve four-year terms and those in even-numbered districts two-year terms. If the question fails, all trustee candidates will serve four-year terms initially. Graham said it has not been determined what the minimum and maximum number of signatures will be needed for nominating petitions.
Petitions may be filed Dec. 14-21, followed by a seven-day period in which objections may be filed.
The mayor and village clerk will each run for four-year terms.