THOMASBORO — By this fall, Thomasboro residents will have another shopping option for day-to-day necessities.
Work continues on the new Dollar General store on the community’s east side, just off U.S. 45.
Site supervisor Kevin Zeurcher of Building Systems of Illinois, Decatur, said construction began in early July.
“We had a lot of rain, but it’s coming along pretty good,” Zeurcher said. “It’s supposed to be done by the end of September. It seemed like if it rained, it rained here. Every place else it would be dry.”
Once the roof is on, the crew won’t have to worry about what the weather might bring.
“They give us basically a 90-day turnaround” to get the building finished, Zeurcher said. “That’s what we’re supposed to shoot for. That’s not 90 working days. It’s basically three months.”
If everything goes as planned, the building should be done by the end of September.
One factor to be considered in when it will open is a water and sewer extension that has to be bored under the highway and run to the store.
“They’re trying to get the paperwork done for that,” he said.
One day last week, work on the building included a crew installing strapping for the 130-foot by 70-foot building’s insulation support.
Zeurcher said his company has been “doing a lot of” Dollar General stores, which are becoming more common in small-town America.
“We’re doing some in Iowa, Indiana and one in Wisconsin,” he said.
Excavation and site work are being done by Martin Brothers Demo and Excavating.